The RTC is offering free rides to Hot August Nights next week.
The free rides will be on RAPID Virginia Line, RAPID Lincoln Line, Route 1, and Route 11 transit services and will start Tuesday, August 1 through Sunday, August 6.
The service runs all day, each day in partnership with Hot August Nights.
The free RIDE routes serve RTC 4th Street Station and RTC Centennial Plaza. Free service on ACCESS will also be available to both of those stations.
RTC’s RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service run from Reno to Sparks on 4th Street and Prater Way. RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line and Route 1 service run along Virginia Street.
To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com or download the Transit app. For the 2023 Hot August Nights events schedule, visit HotAugustNights.net.
(RTC contributed to this report.)