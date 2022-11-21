All Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County transit services will be on a Sunday-level holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 24. The RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Thanksgiving Day and the RTC’s administrative offices will be closed.
Administrative offices will remain closed on Friday, November 25, and RTC transit services will operate on a Sunday-level holiday schedule.
RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Friday.
RTC Customer Service will be closed on November 24 and 25.
To check your transit route and view schedule information, visit rtcwashoe.com