The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has confirmed one of its runways is not currently in use due to issues with the concrete.
Runway 17R/35L was resurfaced recently, which the airport tells us is where the issues are stemming from. They say the concrete concerns were identified after the runway was reopened in October 2021 and the runway was closed in December.
The airport says the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority is working diligently to resolve the warranty issues with the project contractor.
They say numerous concrete samples are currently being evaluated and they should have a better understanding of remediation requirements soon.
We'll update you here and on air as more information becomes available.