Just over six months after closing due to surface fracking, runway 17R at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has reopened.
The closure was prompted by fears the condition of the runway could lead to foreign objects on it impacting arriving planes.
Repairs were funded by the Airport Improvement Program and passenger facility charges, without any tax dollars going to the project according to a spokesperson from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Original Story from February 15, 2023:
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has confirmed one of its runways is not currently in use due to issues with the concrete.
The western runway 17R/35L was resurfaced recently, but the airport says they're still working to determine what is causing the issue.
They say the concrete concerns were identified after the runway was reopened in October 2021 and the runway was closed in December.
When the cause is identified, they will be able to determine what repair needs to happen. The airport is working with specialists who plan to detail a report on the issues by the end of this month.
They hope to have a majority of repairs done before this summer.
We'll update you here and on air as more information becomes available.