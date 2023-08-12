Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to businesses and residents in Nevada affected by the sever winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred between March 8 and March 19.
The disaster declaration by Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) makes assistance available in Lyon County.
“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Nevada’s small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.
SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize future disaster damage.
Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.
Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement.
SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Oct. 10, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 8, 2024.
(The U.S. Small Business Administration assisted with this report.)