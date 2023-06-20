Nevadans interested in training to become foster parents in rural Nevada have an opportunity to join an eight-session virtual training this summer.
The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) is working to recruit and train foster families in Nevada’s 15 rural counties to support children in need.
The eight-session online training is designed to help prepare prospective foster parents with sessions covering what life is like in foster homes; licensing steps and keys to success; caring for children who have special needs or have experienced trauma; and working with birth families.
Guest speakers, including judges, social workers, birth parents, current and former foster parents, will join to share experiences and insights.
After completing all training sessions participants can advance to foster care licensure’s next steps, which include completion of a background check, and participation in a home study with DCFS to ensure the home and family are a good fit for a child in foster care.
“Rural foster parents play an important role in providing safety and stability in a child’s life. We encourage those who have considered becoming a foster parent to join this training to learn more,” said Kevin Quint, Clinical Program Manager with the Division of Child and Family Services.
Rural foster parents can be single or married, work full or part-time, and rent or own their own home. Foster parents also receive a stipend to help with food, housing, clothing, and educational supplies.
Today, about 400 children are in foster care in rural Nevada and this training and educational opportunity is designed to increase the number of homes available in Nevada’s 15 rural counties.
Training sessions will be held twice a week, July 11 through August 3, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Microsoft Teams application (Available to download for free in the Apple IOS and Google Play stores).
To learn more about foster care, you can click on the link here: DCFS Nevada Rural – Keep Kids Safe in Your Community (ruralnvfostercare.com)