Russia has begun attacking Ukraine, according to NATO officials. The late-night attack began moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had "decided to conduct a special military operation" to protect eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.
CBS News correspondents reported hearing loud blasts in the capital city, Kyiv, and in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.
He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”
Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
(CBS and The Associated Press assisted in this report.)