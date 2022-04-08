Two people from Sacramento were arrested Friday morning after allegedly stealing a catalytic convertor from an apartment building in Truckee.
Sometime during the morning hours of Friday, April 8, a resident at the Artist Lofts Complex in Downtown Truckee awoke to their vehicle alarm going off. The resident looked out his window, only to discover someone under his vehicle cutting his catalytic converter out who then called the police.
The suspected vehicle left the complex and a Truckee Police Officer located the matching vehicle entering the westbound Interstate-80 on-ramp. Truckee Police Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.
Truckee Police Officers called off the pursuit and notified California Highway Patrol (CHP) who spotted the vehicle in the Gold Run area.
CHP initiated a vehicle stop which led to a second pursuit. The vehicle crashed and both occupants fled the vehicle.
Arnel Reyes Serrano and Rolly Macalino, both out of Sacramento, were eventually located and arrested.
The catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle, additional stolen catalytic converters, and other burglary tools were recovered.
If you were a victim of a recent catalytic converter theft, please contact the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2323.
(Truckee Police)