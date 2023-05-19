Safe Embrace, a nonprofit working to provide resources and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence, has signed an agreement with Meridian Health that will enable clients at the nonprofit’s safe facility to gain access to mental health and counseling services to help them process domestic violence experiences they have endured.
The contract stipulates that up to four individuals per week will be able to schedule sessions with Meridian’s clinical professionals and that clients can participate in two support groups that take place twice a week. All services will take place at Meridian Health facilities.
“We’re so proud Safe Embrace is now able to add a more substantial element of support for those clients that may need more clinical help, especially as mental health is a critical component in these victims transitioning into survivors,” said Michelle Brister, program manager at Safe Embrace. “The Safe Embrace team continues to evaluate the needs of our community in a holistic sense, simultaneously working to educate the public and provide tools for preventing these scenarios while also embracing those who find themselves in need of our services as they extricate themselves from untenable circumstances.”
The scope of services being offered to Safe Embrace facility clients through the clients includes the following:
- A biophysical assessment within 24 hours of referral to each client referred by Safe Embrace to Meridian Health. These assessments will be conducted by licensed professionals who can assess biological, psychological and social factors in client lives.
- Individual counseling for clients referred by Safe Embrace to help explore feelings, beliefs and behaviors and to help work through trauma and work toward desired goals for change.
- Psychoeducational groups that will help Safe Embrace clients expand their awareness of the behavioral, medical and psychological consequences that occur during and after domestic violence and help them through the process of recovery.
- Domestic violence support groups (in conjunction with psychoeducational groups) led by clinical staff that will help Safe Embrace clients better share their experiences and find community and comfort among one another.
Meridian Health will also work closely with Safe Embrace staff to establish discharge planning, enabling Meridian Health professionals to continue patient care on a case-by-case basis once they leave Safe Embrace facilities, ensuring their care does not conclude as they move forward in their recovery journey.
Safe Embrace offers multiple services in northern Nevada, including a 24 hour crisis response line, emergency relocation and housing, therapy and support groups, and legal clinics and court accompaniment.
The nonprofit also offers sexual assault support services, a 30-90 day confidential shelter, and the organization’s Rapid Rehousing program, which works to place clients within more tenable living situations in a timely manner.
Additionally, it manages Project 86, an effort to educate employees within the hospitality industry and other public-facing positions to recognize and report signs of human trafficking or domestic violence.
In a typical year, Safe Embrace serves more than 30 individuals with evacuation transportation, hosts clients with nearly 200 emergency motel nights, and accommodates victims with an estimated 6,600 nights in the nonprofit’s safe house.
To learn more about Safe Embrace and its services, click here.