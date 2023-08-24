As we reported on Wednesday, Carson City School District Trustees approved joining a lawsuit against certain social media companies.
The superintendent said that he believes that social media has created negative behaviors in some students.
Sai Mental Health said that peer pressure can be a cause of that.
"We've just developed new ways to create that peer pressure as far as the challenges go," said Jeanette Bussey, CEO for Sai Mental Health. "A lot of kids are wanting to compare themselves to others based on what's being portrayed on social media."
Sai Mental Health said they've seen an uptick in mental health issues in students since the pandemic.
"So, we've noticed a large increase in mental health symptoms like depression and anxiety;" Bussey said. "Social isolation, substance abuse, self-harm, cyber bullying, those types of things."
Bullying used to take place at schools, but with the internet it can last long after the bell rings.
"Before we used to be able to leave that at school at 3pm, the kids are taking it home because it's on the internet," said Nicole Dunn, CPC Intern for Sai Mental Health.
Some say that social media has also affected students' mental health.
"It affects them being able to get their schoolwork done, it affects them at home, there's a lot of isolation going on," said Ashley Carl, CPC Intern for Sai Mental Health.
Sai Mental Health has two programs to help children with mental health issues.
They have an outpatient facility which focuses on individual or group counseling.
About a month ago they opened a new inpatient facility that has residential care for children from ages 12 to 17.
Sai Mental Health said they can assess which of the programs are best for your child's needs.
"We can help the parents identify what those risks are and help them get those resources because for a lot of parents it's a matter of maybe not knowing what level you know of care their child might need," Dunn said.
They told us these resources are important for kids.
"We don't have a lot of places for adolescents, it's more for adults," Carl said. "So, I feel like the resources that Sai is giving has opened that up more and giving them a better environment than a hospital environment."
For any parent interested in an assessment for counseling or other treatment, you call Sai Mental Health at 775-800-1136.
If you or someone you know is have suicidal thoughts or ideations, the hotline number is 988.