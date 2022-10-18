The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, are excited to be hosting two upcoming events to support a Northern Nevada family, the Hallford’s.
Adam Hallford has been in and out of the hospital over 17 times since November of 2021 for a multitude of advanced, complex health conditions.
On top of Adam's health concerns, his family is currently facing severe financial hardship.
During his health battles, Adam was laid off from his job, unable to work as he recovers.
His fiancée, Crystal, is a full-time caretaker of their son, who has disabilities. For an incredibly brave and courageous family, the Saint Mary’s Angels are honored to help make a positive financial impact and ease unconceivable burdens. 100% of proceeds from all fundraising and donation events will go directly to the Hallford family.
Angels, Art & Apps at Wild River Grille Thursday, November 3rd from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm:
As a part of the fundraising events that Saint Mary’s Angels are hosting to raise funds for the Hallford family, the public is invited to an upcoming event: Angels, Art & Apps. There will be cocktails, appetizers, art gallery viewing, a silent auction, a raffle, and an opportunity to learn more about Saint Mary’s Angels and the recipient, Adam Hallford.
Tickets are $20 for entry to the event and include access to the fundraiser and art gallery, along with two drink tickets and appetizers throughout the night. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by visiting Eventbrite.
Open Gym at Saint Mary’s Fitness Center Saturday, November 5th from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm
Additionally, Saint Mary’s Fitness Center will be open to all members of the community on Saturday, November 5th from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, with donation-based entry granting access to the full facility. No membership or sign up is needed, and all donation-based entries will go directly to the Hallford family.
For more information, you can visit their website at www.SaintMarysFitness.com/Angels