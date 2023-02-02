Saint Mary's Fitness Center says it will permanently close its business at the end of this month.

Saint Mary’s announced the Feb. 28th closure in a letter on Wednesday, "after exhausting all options to remain operable."

“The closing of the Fitness Center is difficult for members and staff alike,” wrote Executive Director Christina Ghiggeri adding, “we understand that this update might be upsetting and apologize for any inconvenience. It is not representative of the operational stability of Saint Mary’s Medical Group or Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, which continue to grow and expand in 2023.”

The gym is located on the hospital grounds at 645 North Arlington Avenue near downtown Reno.

As for affected members, Saint Mary’s says:

