The Salvation Army and Rotary Club of Reno are hosting a Stuff-A-Bus event to collect school supplies for those in need Saturday.
It is happening at the Walmart on Kietzke lane until 6 p.m. according to a release from the Salvation Army of Reno.
The school supplies gathered will be distributed at the Washoe County School District’s Back to School Expo on Saturday, August 12th at the Washoe County offices on East. 9th Street starting at 8 a.m.
A portion of the supplies will also be given directly to the school district’s Children in Transition program, which benefits children facing housing insecurity.