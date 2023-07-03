The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has teamed up with SCHEELS for the SCHEELS Summer of Service, a partnership to encourage the community to volunteer, and get involved this summer.
The issue of food insecurity is emphasized during the holiday season in November and December, but families who are facing food insecurity are affected year-round.
Summer can be a tough time for families who may face extra expenses when their children are out of school. Summer is also a time that volunteering, food drives and donations are traditionally on the decline.
When SCHEELS employees heard that the Food Bank of Northern Nevada needed more volunteers in their warehouse to help sort and pack donations for distribution, that is where they wanted to get involved.
In addition to offering a $10,000 donation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, they also wanted to offer a prize of a $500 SCHEELS gift certificate to encourage summer volunteering at the warehouse.
Those who volunteer at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada warehouse between July 15 – August 15, will be entered to win the $500 SCHEELS gift certificate for each hour that they volunteer.
Children who are 10 years of age or older can also volunteer with their families.
“The Summer of Service volunteer program is a wonderful opportunity for SCHEELS to assist the crucial work that the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our community,” said Assistant Store Leader, Chris Adgett. “We have partnered with the Food Bank for numerous years and are extremely proud to continue our relationship with such an important organization.”
The Summer of Service partnership also is about raising food and funds for those who face food insecurity.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is offering a food drive competition for both virtual and traditional food drives that occur between July 15 – August 15.
Scheels will also be hosting a barrel pick up day on Monday, July 10 from 3 – 5 p.m. for those who are doing traditional food drives.
The food drive who raises the most pounds AND the virtual food drive with the most money raised will each win lunch for up to 25 people provided by Port of Subs.
SCHEELS will also be hosting a drive through community food drive on Friday, July 21 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the main entrance of Scheels. Food drive donors can drop their non-perishable, non-expired donations at SCHEELS and volunteers will help unload the donations from the car.
Most needed foods include:
- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)
- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)
- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)
- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
Organizations or groups who are interested in participating can sign up on fbnn.org.
(The Food Bank of Northern Nevada assisted with this story.)