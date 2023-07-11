Scheels at Legends in Sparks will host their annual food drive with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada next week.
The event is set for Friday, July 21st from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
People interested in giving can drop off their donations at the store's front entrance, according to a press release from Scheels.
Members of the community are encouraged to place non-perishable food in a box or bag before dropping off the food. They will be greeted by volunteers who will unload the donations from their vehicles when they arrive.
Anyone interested in learning more about the food drive, or who would like to make a donation directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, can visit this website for further information.