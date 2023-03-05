Weather Alert

...ADDITIONAL WINTER WEATHER AND TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES THIS WEEK... * Periods of snow showers will continue tonight through Wednesday, most prevalent in the Sierra. Spotty snow showers will be possible in western Nevada as well, where it's sunny one minute and dumping snow the next. * Additional snow accumulations will be minor compared to most recent storms, but will still continue to bring travel difficulties throughout the region. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. * A steadier period of snow may be possible for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. * Temperatures will remain well below normal the next several days, with mountain wind chills dropping as low as -25 degrees overnight.