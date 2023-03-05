Some schools have announced cancellations or delays due to winter weather conditions.
We will update this story if more schools announce cancellations or delays.
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District:
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will observe a snow day for Monday, March 6.
This decision was made due to the many impacts neighborhood roads are experiencing due to the recent heavy snowfall. Most bus routes are restricted to single lanes with no expectation of being widened by the morning, which creates hazardous driving situations for bus operations and for the safety of students walking to/from and waiting for the bus.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District:
All Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, March 6th, due to heavy snow again over the weekend and more snow forecasted tonight.