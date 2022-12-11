Some schools and school districts are canceling or delaying classes for Monday, December 12 due to winter weather conditions.
Due to hazardous road conditions, all Incline schools will be canceled for tomorrow, Monday December 12.
All other Washoe County Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Winter bus stops are in effect.
The school district released the following message Sunday night:
Hello Washoe County School District families,
This is an important message from the district for Monday, December 12.
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, December 12.
Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.
Once again, for Monday, December 12, all schools will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.
Thank you.
Storey County:
All schools in Storey County will be closed due to winter weather conditions.
St. John's Children Center:
St. John's Childrens Center will be on a 2-hour delay.