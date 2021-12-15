School delays for Wed., December 15th due to weather conditions:
All Washoe County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay.
Incline Village schools have canceled in-person learning. Schools will move to distanced learning. If students need a meal, breakfast and lunch will be handed out at Incline Elementary school from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are closed Wednesday. School activities are canceled as well.
Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus will be closed due to continuing and rolling power outages both on campus and in the district.
All Storey County schools are on a 2-hour delay.
Sadge Ridge School is on a 2-hour delay.
Little Learners Preschool is on a 2-hour delay.
Pebbles Preschool and kindergarten will be on a 2-hour delay.
Lion & Lamb Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.
St. John's Childrens Center will be on a 2-hour delay.
Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada is on a 2-hour delay.
Mater Academy is on a 2-hour delay.
Our Lady of the Snows school is on a 2-hour delay.
Doral Academy is on a 2-hour delay.