School Closing & Delays
MGN

Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. 

All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. 

All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. 

All Douglas County School District schools are on a 90-minute delay. 

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District