Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2.
All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect.
All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions.
All Douglas County School District schools are on a 90-minute delay.
Good morning LTUSD Families,— LTUSD (@ltusdedu) December 2, 2022
Happy Friday LTUSD Families! (December 2, 2022)
All LTUSD schools are on a regular schedule today with normal start
and end times. Please be safe out there and give yourselves plenty of time for travel.
Enjoy your weeke…
.@UNRLakeTahoe ON 2-HOUR DELAY Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. All in-person classes at Lake Tahoe before 10 a.m. are canceled. Web classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled. On-ground courses, office operations & physical locations will open/begin at 10 a.m. today.— University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe (@UNRLakeTahoe) December 2, 2022