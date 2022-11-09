Several schools are closed or delayed for Wednesday, November 9.
All Washoe County School District schools, except Incline Village, are on a 2-hour delay. Winter bus stops will be in effect. There will be no early release.
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay.
Storey County School District schools announced on Tuesday night that they will be a 2-hour delay for Wednesday, November 9.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are on a 2-hour delay.
St. Albert the Great School is closed Wednesday, November 9.
St. John's Children's Center will be on a 2-hour delay.
Newton Learning Center is on a 2-hour delay.
Mater Academy is on a 2-hour delay.
Little Learners Preschool is on a 2-hour delay.
All Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools are on a regular schedule. However, there is a possibility of school buses running delays.
The University of Nevada, Reno campus will be open as scheduled today, Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., is on a delay and will open at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.
The University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe’s Wayne L. Prim Campus is also on a delay and will open at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.
All TMCC web and web-live classes, and remote operations, will continue as scheduled. However, TMCC physical locations including the Child Care Center will open at 10 a.m. due to expected hazardous driving conditions. All face-to-face classes and on campus operations before 10 a.m. are canceled.
