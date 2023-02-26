Some schools have announced delays or cancelations for Monday, February 27 due to forecasted weather conditions.
We will update this story if more schools announce any delays or cancelations.
Washoe County (Incline Village):
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, classes at all Incline Village schools are canceled. Students will engage in distance learning.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District:
Due to heavy snow and the forecasted blizzard conditions, all Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be closed Monday.
Lake Tahoe Community College:
Due to heavy snow and blizzard conditions, Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus will be closed on Monday. All offices and departments at the college will also be closed for the day.
Douglas County School District (Lake Schools):
Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School will be closed Monday due to hazardous winter conditions in the Lake Tahoe Basin. A decision on valley schools will be made Monday morning.