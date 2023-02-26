Some schools have announced delays or cancelations for Monday, February 27 due to forecasted weather conditions.
We will update this story if more schools announce any delays or cancelations.
Washoe County (Incline Village):
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, classes at all Incline Village schools are canceled. Students will engage in distance learning.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District:
Due to heavy snow and the forecasted blizzard conditions, all Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be closed Monday.