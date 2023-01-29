Hello Washoe County School District families,
This is an important message from the district for Monday, January 30.
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30.
Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and maybe walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.
Once again, for Monday, January 30, all schools will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.
Thank you.
Mater Academy of Northern Nevada:
Mater Academy of Northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay.
St. Albert the Great Catholic School:
St. Albert the Great Catholic School will be on a two-hour delay.