Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. 
 
Washoe County: 
 
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools in the Washoe County School District (including Incline Village) for Monday, Jan 30.
 
Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.
 
The Washoe County School District released the following message: 

Hello Washoe County School District families,

This is an important message from the district for Monday, January 30.

Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30.

Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and maybe walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.

Once again, for Monday, January 30, all schools will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.

Thank you.

Mater Academy of Northern Nevada: 

Mater Academy of Northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay. 

Little Learners Preschool: 
 
Little Learners Preschool will be on a two-hour delay.
 
St. John's Childrens Center: 
 
St. John's Childrens Center will be on a two-hour delay. 
 
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School: 
 
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. 
 

St. Albert the Great Catholic School:

St. Albert the Great Catholic School will be on a two-hour delay. 

 
We will add more delays and or school cancellations to this story if they are announced. 
 