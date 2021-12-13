A few schools are closed due to the weather.
All Incline Village Schools will be canceled Monday, December 13 due to hazard weather and road conditions.
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will have a snow day Monday, December 13. All school activities are also canceled for today.
All Douglas County School District schools are open, with the exception of Lake Schools for December 13, 2021. George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School will be closed.
Meanwhile, Lake Tahoe Community College is open for business on Monday, Dec. 13. College leadership will continue to carefully monitor weather conditions throughout the day. If conditions change and a closure becomes necessary, an LTCC Alert text and email notice will be issued, and closure information will be posted on the college website (www.ltcc.edu), to the college’s main phone line (530-541-4660), and on all social media channels.
All Storey County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay.
A major winter storm will impact the region through Tuesday. We can see valley rain showers on Monday with snow above 6,000 feet and 3 to 6 feet above 7,000 feet through Tuesday.