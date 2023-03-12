Several schools are closed or delayed for Monday, March 13.
The Lake Tahoe Unified School District says they are planning on having a regular school day for Monday, March 13, but some bus routes will be affected due to snow accumulation.
Below are the current areas which are inaccessible for buses and the alternate stops:
- Atrori & Mandan: go to Pioneer & Mandan
- Sonora & Aspen: go to Wildwood & Aspen
- Sonora & Spruce: go to Wildwood & Spruce
The school district says it will announce any additional changes if needed.
Other schools in the Tahoe-Truckee area are also announcing delays for Monday.
In the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee Elementary School will be closed.
Tahoe Lake Elementary School will be on a 2-Hour Delayed Start.
Truckee High School will be open on a regular schedule. However, there will be a few portions of the building clearly delineated and sectioned off to allow crews to continue removing snow.