Here's a list of schools that are delayed for Tuesday, February 22.
Washoe County - 2 hour delay
Winter bus stops are in effect, and there is no regular bus service for students attending schools in Area 2 due to staffing shortages in the Transportation Department. For more, visit www.washoeschools.net/transportation.
Storey County - 2 hour delay
Bishop Manogue - 1 hour delay
Pinecrest Academy - 2 hour delay
Little Learners Preschool - 2 hour delay
St. John's Childrens Center - 2 hour delay
Newton Learning Center - 2 hour delay
Sage Ridge School - 2 hour delay
Kids Life and Base Camp - 1 hour delay
University of Nevada, Reno is open. The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., opens at 10 a.m. http://unr.edu
Western Nevada College's campuses and the Child Development Center will be on a 2-hour delay
This is a developing story.