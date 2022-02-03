School police at Swope Middle school investigated a tip in regards to a possible threat made to the school.
On Thursday, February 3rd Washoe County School District Police received a tip regarding a possible threat.
School Police has investigated this tip and determined there is no credible threat to the school.
School Police will remain on campus today and Friday.
Should families or students have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact Swope Middle School Administration or WCSD School Police.