Schools Closing Due to Hazardous Driving Conditions

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY... * Changes...Warning extended 3 hours until 1 am PST Monday. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel as blowing snow across icy roads is creating dangerous conditions. If you must travel make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 6 inches possible through Washoe and Carson Valleys. 4 to 8 inches possible for foothill locations and Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. Heaviest snowfall expected through mid-morning with lighter snow showers in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...Cold with Snow Showers Much of This Week... * A cold airmass will overspread the region this week, in the wake of our ongoing winter storm. Light winds and fresh snowcover will set the stage for well below normal temperatures. If skies clear at night, morning temperatures could be rather frigid with potential for single digit lows in Western Nevada and well below zero in Sierra towns. * While not record breaking, these would be the coldest readings in nearly five years for many areas. At this point Tuesday and Saturday mornings have the best odds for these frigid temperatures. Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for wind chills. New Years Eve at this point will be dry but colder than normal. * Snow showers remain possible almost any day this week, with the best chances Wednesday and Friday. Localized hit and miss accumulations should be expected. Wednesday and Friday could have enough accumulation to result in travel impacts and delays, primarily in the Sierra. Forecast confidence remains mixed so those with travel plans should monitor the forecast.