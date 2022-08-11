A man from Schurz was arrested Thursday afternoon on multiple charges including false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.
On the afternoon of Thursday, August 11th 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant for a female subject who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
When officers arrived, they detained a male subject who was in possession of a loaded handgun.
The subsequent investigation revealed several criminal violations had been committed.
Arrested at the scene was 39-year-old Kalen Jim from Schurz, NV.
Jim was booked into the Lyon County Jail on $220,000.00 bail for following charges; Ex- Felon in possession of a firearm. False Imprisonment. Use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime. Assault with a deadly weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, there were no injuries to the public or law enforcement in this incident.
There is no ongoing threat to the public as the only suspect identified has been arrested.
Anyone who may have additional information is urged to call the Yerington Police Department at 775-463- 2333 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 in reference to case 22YE-0367