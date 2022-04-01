The public are invited to be entertained and educated during an evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy on April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Reno Events Center.
Nye’s talk will focus on the wonders of science, climate change, COVID-19 and space followed by a Q&A session.
“We are extremely excited to bring someone of Bill Nye’s stature to Wolf Pack community,” Austin Brown, ASUN president, said. “We grew up watching him making science entertaining and accessible to all of us. At the University, we strive to provide an educational experience as engaging as those of Bill Nye.”
Nye is a scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor who has helped foster a scientifically literate society and helped people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes the world work.
“Bill was a huge hit when he came to campus a few years ago," Jeff Thompson, provost at the University, said. "It's great to have him back to share his humor, knowledge and entertaining look at science with our community.”
Nye’s wit and enthusiasm has garnered 18 Emmy awards for his “Bill Nye the Science Guy” series. He is also an author and frequent speaker on topics of global importance including climate change, evolution, population, space exploration and STEM education.
To learn more about the event and purchase tickets you can visit Bill Nye Tickets Apr 02, 2022 Reno, NV | Ticketmaster