Authorities say a juror in Scott Peterson’s two-decade-old murder trial will be granted immunity before testifying at a hearing that could determine whether a new trial is granted.
Stanislaus County prosecutors said Monday that the offer to Richelle Nice will come before she takes the witness stand at a Feb. 25 evidentiary hearing in Redwood City.
Nice was Juror 7 in the trial that ended in 2004 with Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.
His lawyers claim Nice made false statements on a jury questionnaire.
Peterson was sentenced to death but that sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 2020 and he was resentenced to life in prison last December.
