Search and Rescue Crews in Inyo County say they recovered a deceased body on the main trail of Mt. Whitney.
During the early afternoon of Monday April 18, Inyo County Sheriff's Dispatch received a report of a deceased body below the 99 switchbacks of the Mt. Whitney main trail.
Due to high winds and snow, the recovery effort by use of helicopter took 6 days.
The identity of the person deceased is unknown at this time.
According to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office, there have been four confirmed deaths of hikers attempting to summit Mt. Whitney in the past 12 months.