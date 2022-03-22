The search for Miss Reno Rodeo 2023 has begun! This year’s Miss Reno Rodeo pageant offers contestants the exciting opportunity to compete for the coveted position of goodwill ambassador of the 104th Reno Rodeo.
Women between the ages of 19-25 with a passion for horsemanship, travel and rodeo culture are encouraged to apply by April 15.
According to the Reno Rodeo, strong candidates for Miss Reno Rodeo are poised and elegant, but aren’t afraid to have fun and get their boots dirty.
The pageant will take place June 8-10, 2022 at various locations throughout Reno. Contestants will be judged on public speaking, horsemanship skills and equine and rodeo knowledge.
The final coronation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m., where the winner will be crowned Miss Reno Rodeo 2023.
Reigning Miss Reno Rodeo, Kaili Hill, juggles multiple passions while cheerleading and earning her Bachelor of Science in Business at the University of Nevada Reno. She enjoys volunteering at rodeos and nonprofit organizations as well as mentoring the next generation.
For more information or to apply, you can visit: Miss Reno Rodeo 2023 Application - Reno Rodeo