Lyon County deputies need your help finding a 30-year-old Stagecoach woman who went missing earlier this week.
Nike 'Toni' Riess was last seen on Monday night when she left her home with two dogs. One dog was located in Riess’ abandoned car, the other was found at convenience store in the Stagecoach area.
Investigators have obtained surveillance footage of Riess leaving the Target on Jack’s Valley Road in Douglas County on Monday around 7:00 P.M.
After she left the Target, she was seen in the Stagecoach area as late as 10:30 P.M. and spoke with at least one person, telling them she was looking for one of her dogs.
Riess is 5'6" tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
The Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue continue to search various locations, focusing their search in the area west of Silver Springs.
"So, we have our Search and Rescue Unit deputies. Search and Rescue helped us with a helicopter yesterday. Washoe County's RAVEN is helping us with their helicopter today. Yesterday we logged nine hours of flight time with our ... vehicles, and we've used K9s, etc.,” says Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope.
Sheriff Pope also says that foul play is not suspected at this time.
Deputies say they found her car abandoned on a dirt road about two miles from her home early Tuesday afternoon.
The car appeared to have sustained "heavy damage" and inside, deputies say they found her dog and some of her personal belongings.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 463-6620, or call or text your anonymous tip to (775) 322-4900.