Authorities are searching for a man presumed to have drowned in Southfork Reservoir in Elko County on Thursday.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified 40-year-old man slipped under the water after jet-skiing just after 5:15 p.m. at the reservoir.
Witnesses tried to find the man but could not find him.
Personnel from Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office also used boats to find the man but were unsuccessful.
The search continued until about 8 p.m. and then was picked up again about 12 hours later on Friday with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team helping in the search.
“We would ask boaters to stay off Southfork Reservoir until divers are out of the water and our recovery operations is completed,” says the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.