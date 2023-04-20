The search continues for a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman in Verdi on Tuesday night.
Police responded to the scene on Castletroy Drive, off of I-80 around 7:30 pm.
Police say Jessica Griffin died on scene.
They say the suspect, 40-year-old Jesce Richt knew the victim and that the shooting was not a random act.
So far, police have not arrested him, though - and say they are still investigating. They say he may be going by an alias.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.