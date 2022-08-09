Authorities held a press conference on Tuesday to give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last Saturday near Truckee.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you can remain anonymous by calling (530) 581- 6320 Option 7.
Sixteen agencies are continuing to look for the teen including Placer, Nevada and Washoe counties along with CHP, the FBI, Homeland Security and the Truckee Police Department.
Several people are also helping search for the teen. We found these volunteers are the recreation center on Tuesday.
Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults.
Deputies Kiely and her car remain missing. Placer County is coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police, FBI, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office as they continue to search for Kiely.
If you have any information on Kiely’s location, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 530-886-5375.
