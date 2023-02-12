Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS MONDAY-TUESDAY ALONG WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES... A very cold winter system will arrive late Monday reminding us that we are still in the middle of winter. WINDS: West to northwest winds will begin to increase Monday afternoon, shifting out of the north Tuesday. Gusts of 35-45 mph are expected region-wide, stronger in higher elevations and wind prone locations. This will bring rough conditions on area lakes, Pyramid Lake in particular, and potential ground and air travel difficulties. SNOW: Snow showers will develop Monday night into Tuesday, primarily for areas near and south of I-80 both in the Sierra and western Nevada. A secondary round of snow will develop in the Sierra and northeast California Tuesday and Tuesday evening. While overall totals will be light, generally a dusting up to 3 inches, it doesn't take much to cause travel difficulties. Check with CalTrans Quickmap or NDOT NVRoads for the latest on road conditions. COLD: After a relatively warm day Monday, Tuesday will be a harsh shock to the system. High temperatures will remain in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Widespread teen and single digit lows can be expected, with colder valleys dipping below zero. To add insult to injury, the addition of wind will make it feel even colder, especially Monday night and Tuesday. Wind chill values will easily be in the single digit to below zero range at times. Bundle up Tuesday and Wednesday and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets. Allow extra time for the morning commute Tuesday, especially if you live near or south of I-80.