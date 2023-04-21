The Washoe County District Attorney's Office is seeking public help in locating a man who failed to appear in court after being convicted in a domestic battery case.
On July 29, 2021, Sparks Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the Aloha Inn on the report of an assault and battery, Michael Frison’s then-girlfriend suffering from several injuries, including a broken jaw and blows to the head that required emergency surgery.
During the investigation, police were able to confirm Frison was the attacker.
At the time of the incident, Frison had a non-extraditable felony warrant out of Santa Ana County for Fugitive from Justice, and had a history of assault and domestic battery.
At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth provided the opportunity for the jury to hear the victim describe the cruel beating she endured and watched the surveillance video that recorded it.
At the time of the trial, Frison was out on bail.
He failed to appear for both closing arguments and the verdict. Judge Sigurdson issued a felony bench warrant for his arrest.
At this time, Frison is outstanding and local law enforcement, along with the District Attorney’s Office are working to locate him.
If anyone within the community sees Frison or has information on his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)