The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred in the area of Carson St and Robinson St. Friday evening.
At about 8:08 p.m., a dark colored sedan was driving westbound on Robinson from Plaza St.
The vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway and left the area, continuing westbound past Carson St.
The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The Sheriff's Office says there is damage to the right front of the suspected vehicle.