The Placer County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a restaurant in Kings Beach at gunpoint Monday night.
On May 29th, around 9 p.m., the sheriff's office say an unknown masked man entered the La Mexicana restaurant and store in Kings Beach, carrying a rifle concealed under a trash bag.
The suspect went to the cash register and demanded money while brandishing the rifle and pointing it at the clerk.
The cashier handed over an unspecified amount of cash and the suspect left the establishment on foot headed south on Brook Avenue.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic or East Indian male of average build, between 30-40 years old.
He was wearing dark shoes, light-colored jeans, dark gloves, and a long, black-sleeved shirt.
Over the long-sleeved shirt was a blue and white short-sleeved sports “Jersey”.
He had on a black balaclava, dark sunglasses, and what appears to be a black beanie-type hat.
If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, please contact Detective Miller or Detective Riella at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Investigations Unit: (530) 581 6320. If you would like to remain anonymous, please press option 7.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)