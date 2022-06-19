The Winnemucca Police Department says they are looking for a man who killed one and injured another in a shooting Saturday night.
On June 18, 2022 at approximately 8:50 pm, officers from The Winnemucca Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Raven’s Bar located at 1062 Grass Valley Road.
On arrival, Officers found two victims of gun shots. Both victims were treated by Humboldt General Hospital Emergency Medical Services.
The male victim, Dylan James Hobbs, 21 years of age, of Winnemucca, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported for further treatment.
The female victim, Linda Walker Albisu, 61 years of age, of Winnemucca succumbed to injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers quickly identified the suspect from witness and victim statements as Ty Victor Albisu.
At this time, the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown and felony arrest warrants are being sought.
A nationwide attempt to locate has been issued for Albisu and the manhunt for him continues.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Humboldt County Dispatch at (775) 623-6429 or Secret Witness at (775) 623-6969. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Cory Dunckhorst of the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396.