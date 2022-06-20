Winnemucca Police say they are looking for a man who killed his wife and injured a relative in a shooting Saturday night.
Ty Albisu's last known location was near McDermitt, NV, according to the Winnemucca Police Department.
They say the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is heading this up with assistance from Winnemucca Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, Bureau of Indian Affairs as well as Oregon State Police and Malheur County Sheriff's Office in Oregon.
On June 18, 2022 at approximately 8:50 pm, officers from The Winnemucca Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Raven’s Bar located at 1062 Grass Valley Road.
On arrival, Officers found two victims of gun shots. Both victims were treated by Humboldt General Hospital Emergency Medical Services.
The male victim, Dylan James Hobbs, 21 years of age, of Winnemucca, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported for further treatment.
The female victim, Linda Walker Albisu, 61 years of age, of Winnemucca succumbed to injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased on scene. WPD has confirmed Linda Walker Albisu as the suspect's wife.
Officers quickly identified the suspect from witness and victim statements as Ty Victor Albisu.
At this time, the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown and felony arrest warrants are being sought.
A nationwide attempt to locate has been issued for Albisu and the manhunt for him continues.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Humboldt County Dispatch at (775) 623-6429 or Secret Witness at (775) 623-6969. Albisu is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Cory Dunckhorst of the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396.