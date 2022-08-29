A search is underway in Kings Canyon National Park and Inyo National Forest for Quang Trong Than, 66, of Newport Beach, CA.
Than was last seen on Sunday, August 21 between 3 and 4 p.m near the peak of Split Mountain, on the Sierra Nevada Crest, close to the boundary between the national park and the national forest.
Than became separated from his group at the base of the summit.
Than’s intended plan was to day hike to the summit of Split Mountain and exit on the same day via Inyo National Forest. He was not carrying overnight gear.
The search for Than began on August 22, when he was reported missing to Inyo County Search and Rescue.
In addition to teams of ground searchers and canines, infrared imaging, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems (drones) are being utilized to search for Than.
There has also been trail containment and investigation, questioning hikers that exit the area in which Than was last seen.
Simultaneous searches are being led by Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the Inyo County Sheriffs Department, with the assistance of Inyo National Forest, Inyo County Search and Rescue, California National Guard, Sierra Madre Search and Rescue, the Airforce Rescue Coordination Center, Tulare County Sheriffs Department, and Yosemite National Park.
Anyone who may have been in this area on or after August 21 is urged to contact NPS Investigative Services at 888-653-0009 or nps_isb@nps.gov.