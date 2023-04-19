Lyon County deputies need your help finding a 30-year-old Stagecoach woman who went missing earlier this week.
Nike Antonia Riess was last seen on Monday night.
Deputies say they found her car abandoned on a dirt road about two miles from her home early Tuesday afternoon.
The car appeared to have sustained "heavy damage" and inside, deputies say they found her dog and some of her personal belongings.
Riess is 5'6" tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Authorities continue to search for Riess with searches in the air and on the ground, but so far, have not found her.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 463-6620, or call or text your anonymous tip to (775) 322-4900.