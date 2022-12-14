Placer County deputies say an experienced skier who went missing at Alpine Meadows on Friday was found in 'good health' despite stormy conditions.
Placer County says searchers responded to the ski resort just before 9 p.m. to look for the skier whose car was still in the parking lot – but he did not have his cell phone with him.
“To make matters worse, winds were blowing up to 100 miles an hour, which meant most, if not all the skier’s tracks, were covered,” says the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.
They say a dozen members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue (TNSAR) team started searching for the skier with multiple snowcats. Along with search teams from Placer County and Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol, searchers eventually found the unidentified skier.
They add, "Had it not been for the searchers’ quick response, the skier would not have survived."
"Thank you to everyone involved in the search effort – each searcher’s experience and knowledge of the backcountry ultimately saved this skier’s life. We’d like to add he has been an avid skier for the past 40 years – finding yourself in an emergency while engaging in outdoor activities can happen to the best of us. Please remember to keep your cell phone handy, notify family and friends of your travel plans, and travel in pairs."
(Placer County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report)