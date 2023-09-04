The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council held their second annual Laborfest on Monday.

Food trucks, live music, unions and employers all gathered to celebrate the middle class and working families at Idlewild Park. They even had a show-n-shine this year!

They invited the general public to participate.

Organizers say they are trying to put "labor back into Labor Day."

"Unfortunately, Labor Day has turned into a weekend of that's when I buy a mattress, but Labor Day is so much more. You know, we need to remember how workers got here,” says Rob Benner, Secretary-Treasurer, Northern Nevada Central Labor Council.

He says it's family friendly event where people can learn about unions and meet potential employers and have fun.

