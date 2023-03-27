Local marketing company Wandering Wyld is is hosting its annual Wyld Women Summit for local businesswomen this week. It's the second year for the event, a way for women all over the region to connect, learn and be inspired.
"The theme this year is evolution," said Rachel Macintyre, Founder and CEO of Wandering Wyld. "So we're focusing on four branches of evolution: personal evolution, professional evolution, financial evolution, and my personal favorite, communal evolution. This event has a large focus on what it means to create spaces of true belonging, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion."
This year, Wyld Women is awarding startup grants to two women-owned businesses.
"It's a $6,00 grant package so $1,500 cash and full service marketing support," Macintyre said. "Everything from photography, social media management, business coaching, the whole gamut of marketing support to help a small business owner. We're really excited; we had more than 90 people apply."
It's a day of speakers, panels, and workshops designed to help women connect and grow.
"Our speaker lineup this year is incredible," Mcintyre said. "We've partnered with UNR and TMCC as well as a number of small businesses in the area to curate a lineup of 12 incredible women who are going to be leading and facilitating throughout the day. What we're really excited about is, it's one thing to focus on starting a business, this event is really geared towards people who are interested in - whether they're in a role in a company or they're looking for their next role or they're starting a business - how do you create a path for yourself professionally that's sustainable to build a healthy and well balanced life."
The 2nd annual Wyld Women Summit is on Thursday, March 30. Tickets are on sale through Monday, March 27.
More information: https://wanderingwyld.com/wyld-women-events-checkout/wyld-women-summit-2023