Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Churchill, northwestern Mineral, Douglas and central Lyon Counties through 330 PM PDT... At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Weed Heights to 8 miles east of Yerington. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Yerington, Fort Churchill Station, Mason, Wabuska, Weed Heights, Rawe Peak, Mount Como, Yerington Municipal Airport and Alt U.S 95 At Lyon-Mineral Co Line. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH