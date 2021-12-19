Secret Witness Offering Reward For Hit and Run Fatality

Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run.
The Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on December 18, 2021.
Officers say a woman was crossing mid-block at 1750 East Fourth Street in Reno. She was then struck by a vehicle traveling westbound and died at the scene.
The vehicle left the scene and has not been found, yet. It's described as a white mid-size SUV.
Reno Police are asking if anyone has information relatig to the crime or the suspect and their vehicle, to please contact The Reno Police Department at 775-334-2141. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or by sending a text along with the keyword "SW" to 847411.
This is currently an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as soon as we receive more information.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)